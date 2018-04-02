Esty asks ethics panel to review her firing of ex-aide

Washington – Rep. Elizabeth Esty on Monday asked the House Ethics Committee to determine if there was any “wrongdoing” in how she handled the firing of a chief-of-staff who has been accused of abusing and harassing members of her staff.

Esty has come under fire for her handling of the situation from a number of state Democrats who have demanded she resign.

The latest was Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk.

“Congresswoman Esty is someone who has worked hard and built up a list of accomplishments that have made the citizens of her district and the State of Connecticut proud,” Duff said in a statement released Monday. “It is in the shadow of her record which makes it difficult but necessary to ask her to resign.”

In a letter to the ethics committee, Esty, D-5th District, asked the Ethics Committee for “an expedited review” of her case.

“Questions have now been raised about how this dismissal was handled, and I write to ask for an Ethics Committee review of the circumstances and a determination of whether there was any wrongdoing on my part,” Esty wrote.

Esty told the Ethics Committee that since she had worked with the House Employment Counsel “to investigate and ultimately dismiss this employee for his outrageous behavior with a former staffer, I believe it is important for the House Ethics Committee to conduct its own inquiry into this matter.”

Esty also said “it certainly was far from a perfect process – and I would appreciate their advice, counsel, and review.”

Esty learned of alleged misconduct by her former chief of staff, Tony Baker, but did not dismiss him for three months. The allegations against Baker included punching another staffer whom he had dated, Anna Kain, and sending her threatening phone messages and texts.

Esty gave Baker a job recommendation and $5,000 severance and signed a non-disclosure agreement concerning the details of his termination.

She has said she will not resign the seat she has held in Congress since 2013, even though some state Democrats have insisted she go.

“I have apologized for my mistakes in the handling of this matter,” Esty said in a statement. “I feel terribly for the victim of abuse. In seeking this inquiry, I want to clarify whether there was any wrongdoing on my part.”

A House member requesting an expedited review of matters involving him or her by the Ethics Committee is not unheard of.

Last year, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., did just that amid allegations that he disclosed classified intelligence without proper authorization.

The allegations centered on Nunes showing Trump administration officials information that was collected by U.S. intelligence agencies during their surveillance of foreign targets. Nunes was alleging some of the names in those intercepts improperly “unmasked” were Trump presidential transition team members.

Esty is asking the Ethics Committee whether she violated any law, rule or regulation applicable to members of Congress.

She has also asked the full U.S. House to determine whether those rules need to be revised and strengthened.

Duff was just the latest in a number of state Democrats, which include State Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, who have called for Esty to resign.

But none of her Democratic colleagues in Washington have asked her to leave.