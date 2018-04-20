Democratic proposal would boost spending for towns, education, health care

Keith M. Phaneuf / CTMirror.org

Democratic leaders of the legislature’s Appropriations Committee proposed a new spending plan Friday for the upcoming fiscal year that would restore dollars for municipal aid, social services and education.

But it remained uncertain whether that $20.87 billion plan — which does not address the revenue side of the next state budget — would survive the partisan gridlock that has plagued the committee for the past two years.

Though Rep. Toni E. Walker of New Haven and Sen. Cathy Osten of Sprague, the two Democratic chairs of appropriations, said they hoped their panel would vote on the plan Friday, they added that would hinge on the discussions of a mid-day, closed-door Democratic caucus.

The 52-member committee is divided narrowly — with 27 Democrats and 25 Republicans — and GOP lawmakers said they would release a counter-proposal later Friday to the Democratic plan.

The Appropriations Committee, which has jurisdiction over the spending side of the budget, has failed to recommend a plan by its deadline in each of the past two years. That’s largely because conservative Democrats have joined with Republicans to oppose the level of spending backed by most Democrats.

This year’s committee deadline was April 4. After it passed, legislative leaders granted the panel an extension until April 20.

The $20.87 billion spending plan Democratic leaders outlined Friday for the fiscal year beginning July 1 includes a $19 billion General Fund — which covers the bulk of annual operating costs.

It would spend about $216 million more than the preliminary budget for 2018-19 that the legislature adopted last October.

Proposed General Fund spending exceeds projected revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, though, by about $375 million.

Analysts say surging income tax receipts tied to capital gains and other investment earnings are running about $1 billion ahead of expectations this spring. But it remains unclear whether this year’s bonanza — much of which is attributed to one-time changes in state tax payments made in response to new federal income tax rules — is likely to repeat one year from now.

In other words, just because state tax receipts are booming now, that doesn’t mean analysts will assume more revenues also will come into the state’s coffers to support the next budget. A final assessment from executive and legislative branch fiscal analysts is due to lawmakers on April 30.

Further complicating matters, the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee — which has jurisdiction over the revenue side of the budget — endorsed a series of proposals earlier this month that would reduce tax receipts and other revenues next fiscal year by $130 million.

But Walker said her panel’s charge is to determine what the state’s needs are, adding that legislators from both parties pushed for much of the extra funding.

“We heard many people coming up and talking to us,” Walker said, adding requests focused on:

Reversing cuts to the Medicare Savings Program that helps poor seniors and the disabled cover medication costs. This would fund assistance for patients with incomes up to 170 percent of federal poverty rate, preserving benefits for more than 130,000 people.

Increasing funds for child-care subsidies for low-income families. Changes in federal rules in 2016 that allowed families to keep their subsidies for a number of months if they lost their jobs or their income increased and would no longer qualify for help halted new enrollment in the Care4Kids program for 15 months. Though enrollment eventually reopened, participation is still significantly lower that it was prior to enrollment being closed. The budget provides $5 million in additional state funds so 18,000 children can receive subsidies each month, which is still under where participation has historically been.

Community colleges will receive $16.2 million more to help cover the estimated $25 million in increased costs of providing health and retirement benefits. The University of Connecticut, also facing escalating fringe costs, does not receive help to pickup those increased costs that are largely outside their control.

The Department of Children Families will not receive the $11 million increase to provide more services for abused and neglected children in foster care. Those additional services were ordered by a federal judge last winter to help the state comply with a decades-old consent decree.

The $18 million in funding for regional magnet schools that was cut mid-year will be restored next fiscal year.

Restoring $115 million for municipal aid. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy trimmed more than $90 million from local aid mid-fiscal year. But he did so to meet a legislative mandate to achieve unprecedented savings after the budget was in force. The main grant municipalities receive to help pay for their local schools – the Education Cost Sharing grant – would see a boost of $85.5 million over was municipalities are slated to receive this fiscal year. That funding would be distributed to municipalities according to the bi-partisan budget adopted last year, with a minor $3 million adjustment that factors in up-to-date enrollment figures.

Maintaining a statewide cap on municipal property tax rates on motor vehicles at 39 mills and reimbursing the $15.7 million municipalities will lose. The cap otherwise is scheduled to rise to 45 mills starting July 1.

“Towns and municipalities need a clear structure on where they stand,” Osten said.

The budget also adds $30 million in annual funding to the Special Transportation Fund. Malloy has been warning since November that the fund is headed for insolvency.

Absent more funding, the state would need later this year to scrap some rail services, drive up fares, and suspend 40 percent of planned capital projects worth about $4.3 billion in construction activity — including major highway projects such as rebuilding the Hartford viaduct, the Malloy administration says.

“We will see two-thirds of the workers that work on the roads laid off” if those emergency cutbacks are ordered, Osten said, adding it would badly damage the state’s economy and its transportation infrastructure. “That cannot happen.”

“We understand that we are still looking at what we need for revenues,” Walker added. “But we do know what the people of Connecticut expect for us to do going forward.”

Other highlights of the Democratic spending plan include: