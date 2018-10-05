Senate advances Kavanaugh nomination

Washington – In a narrow vote, the Senate voted on Friday to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

It was no surprise that Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy voted against moving the nomination forward, but the “no” vote from Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in a voice that was barely louder than a whisper, caused a stir. So did the decision of one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to vote “yes.”

Before the procedural vote, Sen. Sue Collins, R-Maine, said she would vote to move the nomination forward, but announce her decision on how she will vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination later in the day.

The 51-49 vote clears the way for a final confirmation vote on Saturday. Opponents of Kavanaugh’s nomination fear he would move the Supreme Court to the right for decades if confirmed.

“I worry that there is no going back,” said Murphy.

Murphy said he is concerned that elevating a “partisan” to the Supreme Court would “erode” the stature of the nation’s highest court.

“I don’t know why they don’t replace Kavanaugh with another conservative judge,” Murphy said.

In a statement released after the vote, Murphy said “this entire process should embarrass all of us.”

“Despite overwhelming opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination in Connecticut and around the country, Senate Republicans are jamming him through,” the senator said.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation process was thrown into tumult by allegations of sexual misconduct. He issued a searing denial of any wrongdoing at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, suggesting the allegations were planned smears by Democrats.

The mood in the Senate chamber was somber, with senators sitting at their desks instead of milling around and socializing as they normally do when a vote is called. Outside the Capitol, dozens of protesters chanted “vote no on Kavanaugh.”

Republicans were cautiously optimistic Friday that they are on the brink of winning a bruising confirmation battle.

“It’s not done, but this is the closest we’ve ever been,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of Kavanaugh’s fiercest supporters.

Graham said Kavanaugh had been subject to “lies, slander and character assassination.”

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he had not given up hope that Kavanaugh’s nomination could be derailed.

“We have 30 hours to make the case that a man facing credible accusations of sexual assault is unfit for the Supreme Court of the United States, that he lacks the temperament to serve as an impartial jurist, and that he has shown an open hostility to many of the rights and liberties Connecticut residents hold dear,” the governor said in a statement.