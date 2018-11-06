Town and statewide results for every race, as they roll in

Which party will control the state legislature? Who will be our next governor? We’ll be updating this page with statewide results, as well as results from your town.

These results are based on unofficial vote totals from Tuesday’s general election. We’re continuously monitoring and updating counts as they are posted on the secretary of the state’s election night reporting system.

The completeness and speed with which the data are entered is entirely up to each town’s election officials. After a rush of results come in during the hours after polls close, the system has historically taken several days to be fully populated.

Watching the legislature

As we call races in the state legislature, these charts will update, indicating which party controls the Senate and House. It’s possible we won’t know the results of every race by Tuesday night.

Every town’s ballot

Below you can find statewide results for every race, and town-level results for every office on the ballots in your town.

The winners may be known faster than vote counts will be entered in the state’s electronic system, so we will be marking winners with a check mark in top races when results are known.

To see how your town voted, selected your town from the dropdown menu below.