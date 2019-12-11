Congress issues scathing report on bullying, harassment at Coast Guard Academy
Washington – Two congressional committees issued a scathing report Wednesday on bullying and harassment at the Coast Guard Academy that determined officers at the New London facility conducted deficient and incomplete investigations and retaliated against those who made complaints.
The report by the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Government Oversight and Reform Committee said Coast Guard military leadership has failed to conduct prompt, thorough, and impartial investigations into allegations of harassment and bullying, hold officials accountable for deficient and incomplete investigations, and take corrective action to address retaliation against individuals who report harassment and bullying.
The committees, which have oversight of the Coast Guard, will hold a joint hearing on their findings on Wednesday.
The investigation into the Coast Guard Academy was initiated by Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and former chairman of the government oversight panel, Rep. Elijah Cummings D-Md., who died in October. Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, was also involved.
The report on their finding said the probe “occurred amid reports of significant inequities and a poor climate faced by women and minority cadets, faculty, and staff at the Coast Guard Academy.”
“For example, black cadets have been subjected to substantially higher rates of discipline and pass courses at a lower rate than their peers,” said the report, which is entitled “Righting the Ship.”
It also said that, in 2018, 45% of female cadets reported that they had experienced sexual harassment — an 11% increase over what was reported in 2016.
“Documents reviewed by the committees reinforced concerns regarding the climate and culture at the academy, which educates the future leaders of the Coast Guard and is central to the service’s efforts to set and reinforce its values,” the report said. “The Academy must make major reforms to address disparities and improve its culture…”
The Coast Guard Academy did not have an immediate response to the allegations in the report, which details the frustration felt by lawmakers and their staff while trying to obtain documents from the academy and interview Coast Guard officials.
“Throughout the course of the committees’ 18-month investigation, the Coast Guard repeatedly withheld documents and improperly and inconsistently redacted documents that were produced,” the report said.
Frictions between the congressional leaders and the Coast Guard ratcheted up on Tuesday, with the notice that Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, would not testify at the joint hearing.
“Your refusal to testify continues a troubling trend of impediments to congressional oversight. Rather than welcoming the opportunity to work with Congress to fully investigate what has transpired within the service, the Coast Guard has repeatedly obstructed our committees’ investigation,” Thompson and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the new chairman of the government oversight panel, wrote Shultz.
The lawmakers told Schultz “your refusal to testify only reinforces our concerns that Coast Guard leadership does not fully appreciate the gravity of what has occurred, and likely continues to occur, within the service.”
Shultz did not have an immediate response.
In their report, the lawmakers said other Coast Guard officers, including retired Capt. Kevin Lopes, former head of the Coast Guard Academy’s Management Department, and retired Rear Adm. James Rendon, the former Superintendent of the Coast Guard Academy, also declined requests to speak to the congressional investigators.
Calls for disciplinary action
The congressional report detailed the case of Lt. Cmdr. Kimberly Young-McLear, a black woman who taught at the academy. The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general office determined Young-McLear was retaliated against when she complained of bullying.
“However, the Coast Guard has not investigated any of the circumstances surrounding the retaliation experienced by the Lieutenant Commander and has not held anyone accountable for retaliating against the Lieutenant Commander,” the report said.
Lopes, who was accused of bullying McLear and another, unnamed academy employee, was removed as the head of the Coast Guard Academy’s Management Department the day after academy officials were informed of the existence of the inspector general investigation. But he remained a member of the teaching staff and subsequently retired.
The report made several recommendations, including that Coast Guard leadership should ensure that anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies and procedures are followed.
“Intentional circumventing of Coast Guard guidelines and policy should be referred for potential disciplinary action,” the report said.
The report also recommended that investigators of misconduct at the academy “are free of even the appearance of a conflict of interest and are independent of the unit in which the allegations occurred,” and that those assigned to investigate allegations of harassment and bullying are appropriately trained in conducting such investigations.
This story will be updated after Wednesday’s hearing.
