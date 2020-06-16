Chiefs of police issue 90-day moratorium on surplus combat equipment program
Growing criticism of a program that provides federal combat gear like armored vehicles to local police prompted the Connecticut Chiefs of Police Association Tuesday to announce a 90-day moratorium on accepting more military equipment.
Critics and some law enforcement experts say the use of such surplus combat gear has “militarized” local and state police forces and contributed to an increase in police violence.
Connecticut police have received $20 million in federal military equipment in recent years, according to a CT Mirror report published on June 12.
In addition to numerous armored vehicles capable of withstanding land mines, police departments in the state have received hundreds of assault-style military weapons, helicopters, riot gear, night-vision goggles and rifle scopes.
Police officials have defended the acceptance and use of such free equipment as useful in hazardous situations such as reports of active shooters, in rescuing people in danger from criminals or disasters like floods and hurricanes.
But Congress is now considering legislation to end the 1033 military surplus program. Gov. Ned Lamont issued an order Monday banning the Connecticut State Police from accepting any more federal combat equipment.
The Connecticut Chiefs of Police Association announcement of a three-month moratorium on acceptance of that type of controversial equipment follows weeks of anti-police demonstrations triggered by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
“When you show up with riot gear, armored vehicles and helicopters, you’re just asking for violence,” said Michael Lawlor, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven who served as the top criminal justice advisor to former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
Violent clashes between police and demonstrators across the U.S. in recent weeks have highlighted police use of the kind of equipment distributed under the controversial 1033 program. Lawlor believes one reason Connecticut has been spared such violence is that police here responded in a far more restrained way to protests than police in other states.
Lawlor told the CT Mirror that the use of military combat equipment by police changes both the community’s perception of police officers and how the police think about themselves. “If you dress up like a gladiator, you’re going to act like a gladiator,” Lawlor said.
Activists in Connecticut say state lawmakers should prohibit all local police in Connecticut from accepting any more federal combat equipment. The chiefs of police association represents more than 100 municipal and state university police departments around Connecticut.
Former President Barak Obama scaled back the surplus military equipment program for local police following the police response to demonstrations and riots that resulted from the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.
President Donald Trump reinstated the full program in 2017.
