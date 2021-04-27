As Senate debate heats up on religious exemption bill, protestors gather in opposition
As the state Senate on Tuesday began debating a bill that would repeal Connecticut’s religious exemption from mandatory school vaccinations, thousands of protestors gathered outside the Capitol to rally against the proposal.
The contentious discussion in the Senate was expected to go for hours. The measure cleared the House last week with a vote of 90 to 53 after 16 hours of debate.
Protestors outside the Capitol had their say, too.
Mary Holland, president of Children’s Health Defense, a group opposed to required vaccinations, founded by Robert Kennedy, Jr. who still serves as its chairman, addressed protestors on the west side of the building. She said parents are in the best position to decide what’s in their children’s best interest.
“Over 50% of American children today have some kind of chronic health condition; asthma, allergies, ADHD, autism,” she said “Children are not well, and parents are the first line for protecting their children. Pharmaceutical industries have incredible privileges, they get to mandate their products, and they have liability protection on the back end. They are not honest brokers, and they don’t have children’s health in their best interest.”
As a steady stream of protestors congregated, a local radio station, WDRC, set up a tent to broadcast its program while people awaited news about what was happening inside the Capitol. Free food booths and port-a-potties were erected to accommodate those in attendance. Organizers of the rally estimate they spent $10,000 for the protest.
Signs hoisted in the air were mostly homemade. “1920 Poland. 2020 United States,” one read, comparing a requirement for children to be vaccinated to the Holocaust, in which millions of Jews were murdered. “If it’s forced, are we free?” another read; a third sign encouraged legislators to “defend religious liberty.”
Some protestors wore a yellow Star of David on with the writing “un-vaccinated” on it, another comparison to the Holocaust.
Organizers hosted a press conference shortly before the Senate was scheduled to begin its debate. Several speakers promised that if the bill is approved and signed into law, they will file a lawsuit to challenge its legality.
“Not only is it going to go to court, it’s going to go to the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Kevin Barry, of First Freedoms. “It doesn’t matter who wins or who loses, either they will appeal or we will appeal.”
The proposal would erase the state’s religious exemption beginning on Sept. 1, 2022. Children in pre-kindergarten, day care or those new to the school system would no longer be able to claim the exemption starting that day. Children who are in kindergarten through 12thgrade would still qualify for the remainder of their academic careers.
The bill also requires the state’s public health commissioner to annually release school-by-school immunization data; helps parents who cannot afford vaccines for their children by mandating that cities and towns cover the expense; and creates a board that will review Connecticut’s vaccine program and issue recommendations.
