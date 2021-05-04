‘Are we just going to go back to women bearing the brunt of all this?’

From left, Anya Thompson, 7, Juliet Thompson, 5, and Corie Tracey pick flowers at a farm in South Windsor. Her family replaced their summer vacation with small outdoor activities they can enjoy while social distancing. After staying home most of the summer, finding ladybugs and smelling flowers at the farm excited the girls. "It's the challenge of making sure that they're not bored all day," Tracey said. | photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org