FAIRFIELD — It was more a job interview, less a debate. Two skeptical Democrats poked and prodded seven Democratic gubernatorial contenders on stage at a regional forum Sunday that opened with a pointed question about the candidates’ electability and ended with an insistent demand they identify their greatest political vulnerability. The questions fell heaviest on Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim. Continue Reading →
Monthly Archives: March 2018
James Forman Jr., tackling criminal justice from multiple angles
James Forman Jr. is a professor at Yale Law School, where he teaches courses including constitutional law, “Race, Class and Punishment” and a seminar where he brings law students into a Connecticut prison to take a class alongside people who are incarcerated. In this Sunday conversation, The Mirror sat down with Forman at his office in New Haven to hear about his career, the classes he’s teaching at Yale, and his 2017 book called “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America.” Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Sunday Q&A, “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America”, criminal justice, criminal justice reform, James Forman Jr., Yale Law School
A week of more fiscal and political heat
A lot of disagreement over a lot of issues in a week of heated politics. Issues both financial and personal are emerging as Connecticut’s political season matures. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Sunday reading, Washington
A new vision for New Haven: five Long Wharf districts
New Haven won’t have just one Long Wharf district if an ambitious new plan takes form. It will have five urban, walkable Long Wharfs connected by a ribbon-like park. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Urban Development, Long Wharf
The Trump appointee behind the move to add a citizenship question to the census
In December, the Department of Justice requested that the Census Bureau add a question to the 2020 survey that would ask respondents to reveal whether they are U.S. citizens. It is a highly controversial request, so who is actually driving the policy change? Continue Reading →
Filed under: Washington
Slossberg won’t run, putting another Democratic seat in play
Bitterly estranged from the Senate Democratic leadership on matters of policy and personality, Sen. Gayle S. Slossberg, D-Milford, confirmed Friday she would not seek an eighth term from a competitive district, dealing a blow to Democrats’ chances to win clear control of the evenly divided Senate this fall. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, 2018 campaign, Sen. Gayle Slossberg
How the ‘Students First’ college consolidation affects students
With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, Students First
Malloy backs higher minimum wage, hedging on how high
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislators on Thursday outlined similar agendas for the remaining nine weeks of the 2018 legislative session: Pay equity, expanded sick time and other workplace issues largely directed to women, a constituency that polls indicate has further tilted toward Democrats since the election of President Trump. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Labor, Politics, minimum wage, paid family medical leave, paid sick days, pay equity
CT ponders an individual mandate — and two vastly different penalties
A legislative committee aired two bills Thursday that would establish a state individual health care mandate and push back on Congress’s recent repeal of the Obamacare penalty, but the bills would impose radically different fines for those who fail to buy insurance coverage. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, ACA, Affordable Care Act, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, individual mandate, Obamacare, Yale University
CT lawmakers differ on Trump tariff plan
WASHINGTON — Connecticut lawmakers had different reactions to President Donald Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, ranging from praise to condemnation. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Washington, aluminum, China, defense industry, Donald Trump, dumping
TV ads next in escalating battle over McDonald nomination
The sharply partisan fight over the confirmation of Andrew J. McDonald as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court has morphed into an unprecedented, full-throated political campaign likely to escalate Thursday with the broadcast of television ads urging Senate Republicans to drop their opposition. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Andrew J. McDonald, judicial confirmations, judicial nominations
Legislature willing to listen before locking in fiscal restraints
Leaders of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee confirmed Tuesday they will hold a public hearing this month on the so-called “bond-lock” process scheduled to begin May 15. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, bond lock, bonding cap, revenue volatility cap, spending cap
Angel Arce to resign from General Assembly
State Rep. Angel Arce, D-Hartford, under fire from legislative leaders and the governor for an inappropriate exchange of text messages with a teenaged girl, intends to resign his General Assembly seat, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said Wednesday. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics, Angel Arce
Rubio to introduce ‘red-flag’ bill, as will Blumenthal
WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he is introducing a bill that would provide federal grants to states for establishing gun violence restraining orders – and said he doubted a broader one Sen. Richard Blumenthal plans to introduce Thursday would pass the Senate. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, Bill Nelson, gun control, gun violence restraining orders, Marco Rubio, Parkland
DNC gives CT Dems cash to organize and unify for 2018
A week after Connecticut Democrats picked up a seat in the state House of Representatives, the Democratic National Committee has added the state party to its list of recipients of competitive $50,000 grants to help organize for the 2018 election. The state party chair said the grant rewards Connecticut Democrats for the progress made unifying the party since the 2016 presidential race. Continue Reading →