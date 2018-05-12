GOP eliminates two on first ballot for governor

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Mashantucket — On the first ballot Saturday, delegates to the Republican convention gave Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Tim Herbst sufficient votes to qualify for a primary, eliminated two, Prasad Srinivasan and Mike Handler, and left four others scrambling to find new support before votes were cast on a second ballot.

Boughton won 24.45 percent on the first ballot, trailed by Herbst at 18.8 percent. Qualifying for a primary requires 15 percent on any one ballot. On bubble for the second ballot were Peter Lumaj at 14.74 percent, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti at 10.50 percent, Steve Obsitnik at 10.33 percent and Dave Walker at 9.18 percent.

Candidates who fall below on the second ballot will be eliminated.

Many delegates didn’t make their choices until Saturday, when they weighed the collective strengths and weaknesses of the candidates, particularly Boughton and Herbst.

Sen. John A. Kissel of Enfield, a super delegate by virtue of his office, committed to Herbst just before leaving the convention hall for lunch, a chore that meant exiting the convention hall for the bells and whistles of the gaming floor.

Herbst’s pugnacious personality, a concern for some, was a decided plus for Kissel.

“I think he’ll be a tough campaigner. I think that’s what we need,” Kissel said. “I think that’s who we need to win the race.”

The Boughton campaign picked up momentum, something that many political operatives say is more myth than reality in a primary, but palpably real in the confined of a convention hall, where the only topic is politics, and the only currency is information.

“You can feel it at a convention,” said William Hamzy, a former state chairman and state legislator, now a delegate from Thomaston. “To me, the question is who the most electable candidate.”

Electability is in the eye of the beholder, and it is a quality that some delegates weighed against principles important to them. For the 13 delegates from Southington, that meant fiscal conservatism, support for the Second Amendment and electability

The delegation from Southington, the home of Sen. Joe Markley, a conservative campaigning for lieutenant governor, teetered between Boughton, largely seen as a centrist, and Peter Lumaj, who calls himself the candidate most conservative, most loyal to Trump.

Tom Daly, a strategist for Herbst, watched Boughton talking to them.

“Is that Southington?” he said.

A Boughton aide, John Kleinhans, nodded.

Daly disappeared, apparently to find his candidate

Boughton stood in the middle of a tight huddle, finishing his pitch. It broke up with Boughton telling them, “God bless you.”

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Lumaj, accompanied by his wife, was waiting. The delegates asked him about pensions, about his immigration practice and about his ability to reach past conservatives and Trump loyalists to unaffiliated and disaffected Democrats.

“I have their support,” Lumaj said. “Some candidates won’t tell you the truth. I’ll tell you the truth.”

Stephen Kalkowski, the Republican chairman in Southington, said he hoped the delegation would vote as bloc.

Stephanie Urillo, a dentist and former council member, was disinclined to go along. Her first choice was Obsitnik, the tech entrepreneur and Annapolis graduate.

Urillo said she sees him as a fresh face, a candidate with an ability to communicate a vision for how of Connecticut can revive its economy. She sees patients, not all of whom are retirees, leaving for Florida and other southern states.

“It’s not because of snow. It’s because of the cost to stay here,” she said.

Herbst appeared, waiting for an invitation to address them, an invitation that never came. Herbst moved on to other delegates.