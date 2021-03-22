Free Daily Headlines :

Show your love for great stories and out standing journalism

‘The clouds are starting to open:’ Residents and staff remember hardship, contemplate future one year after COVID hit Connecticut’s nursing homes

Patricia McFarlane, right, talks to Jodi White, director of marketing and admissions at Beechwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Care. It was the third day that a limited number of residents were allowed to have meals together in the dining room, sitting distanced from one another.  |   photo by: Yehyun Kim