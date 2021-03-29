Poor people are still suffering from economic downturn brought by COVID

Denitra Pearson looks back at the hotel room that's full of her family's belongings. She lost her job early in the pandemic and her home in a fire shortly after. She has been searching for a new place for months. "We're on Google every day. We even drive around to see if there's houses available for rent. We're calling we're doing whatever we can. We've even gone to Cheshire, Bridgeport. We're not even just trying to stay in New Haven we just want to get our kids comfortable and so that they can feel secure again within their own home." | photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org