Democrats endorse Lamont, block Ganim from primary

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Democrats endorsed Ned Lamont for governor Saturday, putting their stock in a wealthy Greenwich businessman who became a national figure in 2006 with his antiwar challenge of U.S. Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman. They rejected an 11th-hour plea by Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim to overlook his criminal record and place him on the primary ballot.

Lamont, 64, who is largely self-funding his campaign, as he did in his Senate race and again in 2010 in an unsuccessful challenge of Dannel P. Malloy for the gubernatorial nomination, is promising a left-leaning approach to the state’s fiscal issues that he insists can coincide with economic growth and a welcoming business climate.

He was briefly overcome by emotion as he accepted the nomination. With a smile, he noted it was the first time he could enjoy the view from a convention stage, accepting the endorsement of the Democratic Party.

Unlike the Republicans, the Democrats steadily winnowed their field in the days leading up to their statewide nominating convention as Jonathan Harris, Sean Connolly and Susan Bysiewicz dropped out and endorsed Lamont, with Bysiewicz signing on as his running mate. Ganim and Guy L. Smith, another contender, still can qualify for a primary by petitioning.

Ganim seconded his own nomination, a ploy that gave him access to the convention stage so he could plead with delegates to give him the 15-percent share of the vote that would qualify him for a primary in August. He asked them to look past the exortion-and-kickback scheme he devised in his first stint as mayor, which cost him the office and seven years in prison.

“I made my mistakes. I broke the law,” Ganim said. “I left office and came back. I ask for a second-chance opportunity.”

Ganim refused to say if he would support the Democratic ticket.

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Bridgeport voters gave him that second chance in 2015, returning him to city hall as mayor of Connecticut’s largest city. He quickly grew restless in his old job, opening an exploratory campaign for statewide office on April 27, 2017, less than 18 months after his mayoral inaugural.

But the party’s bigger challenge to unity is a lingering debate over whether Lamont stumbled with his pick of Bysiewicz, rather than a black or Hispanic candidate. It caused dissension in his own campaign, as well as among delegates. New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, whom he tried to recruit as his choice for lieutenant governor, gave a seconding speech for Lamont, as did Connolly, the former veterans affairs commissioner.

“I’m fortunate to know Ned Lamont. I know his work. I know his values and, most important, I know his heart,” Harp said. “We all know Ned was among the first to speak out against the bogus war in 2006.”

Eva Bermudez Zimmerman, 30, a Puerto Rican labor activist who grew up in Hartford and lives in Newtown, is challenging Bysiewicz for the nomination for lieutenant governor. Her goal was to exceed the 15-percent threshold to qualify for a primary.

Lamont and Bysiewicz jointly led a procession of supporters into the convention hall, but Bysiewciz bore the burden of trying to tamp down support for Zimmerman.