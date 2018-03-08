A legislative committee aired two bills Thursday that would establish a state individual health care mandate and push back on Congress’s recent repeal of the Obamacare penalty, but the bills would impose radically different fines for those who fail to buy insurance coverage. Continue Reading →
Former hedge-fund manager enters governor’s race
David Stemerman, 49, a Republican, emphasized his outsider status and outlined an agenda he said “career politicians and career insiders” would not enact. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Politics
Fentanyl continues to drive deadly overdose epidemic
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner recorded more than 1,000 accidental overdose deaths for the first time in the last six years, and overall drug deaths in the state have nearly tripled in that time. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Bristol, fentanyl, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Hartford, heroin, New Britain, Office of the chief medical examiner
As overdose deaths continue to climb, a new state initiative
In this Sunday conversation, The Mirror sat down with Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, the commissioner of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, to talk about the new “Change the Script” initiative to address the epidemic of drug overdose deaths in Connecticut and what the state is doing to reduce opioid addiction. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Sunday Q&A
Lawsuits accuse staff at Whiting of psychological, physical torture
The lawsuits allege that the state employees responsible for the treatment and care of William Shehadi Jr., 59, subjected him to “daily mistreatment, degradation, physical assaults, ridicule and other forms of brutal and inhuman psychological, emotional and physical torture.” Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care
Call-wait times for medical transport better but complaints persist
After having experienced some hours-long wait times, Medicaid patients haven’t had to wait longer than 15 minutes for someone to pick up the phone when calling about medical transportation in the last two weeks, according to Josh Komenda, president of Veyo, the state’s new non-emergency medical transportation contractor. But that figure was immediately challenged. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, CHA, Connecticut Association for Healthcare At Home, Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Hospital Association, DSS, Josh Komenda, Medicaid
Malloy would cancel hospital tax cut, but again tighten Medicare program eligibility
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s new budget would cancel a planned tax reduction for Connecticut’s hospitals two years from now to help reduce big deficits down the road. The governor’s proposal falso would leave in place new eligibility restrictions lawmakers ordered last fall for the popular Medicare Savings Plan. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, hospital tax, Medicare Savings Plan
Community health centers, facing fund cutoff, get short reprieve
Despite congressional inaction, the federal agency that oversees community health centers has sent money to some centers in Connecticut and committed this week to send funding to more, giving them a temporary reprieve from potential layoffs and cuts to services. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Community Health Center, Community Health Center Association of Connecticut, Community Health Center Fund, Congress, Deb Polun
Lawsuit charges state hospitals hold committed patients too long
The Connecticut Legal Rights Project hopes to force the state to develop a mental health system that has capacity at all levels of care, with a priority for supportive housing, so that institutionalized patients in state psychiatric facilities can be discharged within 90 days after they are deemed ready. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Connecticut Attorney General, Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Connecticut Legal Rights Project, Whiting
Panel annoyed by inability to question Medicaid transport firm
Members of a state panel on Wednesday were expecting an update from Veyo, the new medical transportation company that oversees rides for Medicaid recipients and has been the source of numerous complaints since it started working for the state Jan 1. But the state Department of Social Services, which hired Veyo, said they had excused the company from appearing. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Behavioral Health Partnership Oversight Council, chemotherapy, Connecticut Department of Social Services, dialysis, DSS, MAPOC, Medical Assistance Program Oversight Council
Breaking down this year’s Access Health CT open enrollment
Data shows that the largest group of customers are those 55 to 64 years old and customers who pay full price tend to be younger. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Access Health CT, Jim Wadleigh, Open Enrollment 2018, Robert Blundo
West Hartford teenager hopes to bring dental exams to schools
One teenager from West Hartford hopes to help more school-aged kids receive dental exams during these uncertain times. Months ago, Marwa Abdinoor, 17, decided to study the relationship between socioeconomic status and oral health for her senior research project. As part of her project, Abdinoor plans to offer free dental exams at at least two public schools in Hartford. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Schools/Child Welfare, Sunday Q&A, Capital Preparatory Magnet School, Charter Oak Health Center, dental care, Hartford, Medicaid
CT extends HUSKY B coverage for kids again, now through March
Connecticut officials have again extended health care coverage for more than 17,000 children and teenagers in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), this time through March 31. The program is known as HUSKY B in Connecticut. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Ben Barnes, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services., Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Congress, Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Office of Policy and Management
New transportation contractor for Medicaid patients off to rocky start
Since Jan. 1, when a San Diego-based company called Veyo took over a program to drive Medicaid recipients to medical appointments, many patients have had to wait hours on hold when calling for rides; have missed or been late for critical medical appointments like dialysis, or were stranded at medical facilities when return rides didn’t arrive. The company is scrambling to fix the problems, its president said. Continue Reading →
Filed under: Health Care, Connecticut Department of Social Services, LogistiCare, Medicaid, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Veyo
Whiting Forensic Division to separate from Connecticut Valley Hospital
Months after a patient-abuse case that led to the arrest of ten employees and the disciplining of dozens more, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order that separates the maximum security Whiting Forensic Division from Connecticut Valley Hospital. Continue Reading →