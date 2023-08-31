Lamont wants Nora Dannehy on Connecticut Supreme Court
Gov. Ned Lamont is vetting Nora R. Dannehy, who quit in protest from a Trump-era investigation of the FBI, for Connecticut’s Supreme Court.
What happened to the durable Dem majority?
Maybe we should unplug the Democratic Party, plug it back in, and see if the little light comes on. Is there current to that outlet?
WATCH: A conversation on probation, parole and commutations
An in-depth conversation with State Sen. Heather Somers, Community Editorial Board member Marisol Garcia and victims advocate Audrey Carlson.
Q Poll: Most Americans say Trump should be prosecuted
About 54% think Trump should be prosecuted on criminal charges, according to the Quinnipiac poll. But the split is highly partisan.
Senate leader supports 5-year phase-in for CT child tax credit
A CT child tax credit has a better chance of becoming real now that CT’s highest-ranking state senator offered an alternate route this week.