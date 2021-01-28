Michael Ferrigon had asthma and diabetes. The state transferred him to the prison with the most COVID deaths.

A fabric mural memorializing Michael Ferrigon hangs in the Bloomfield home of his parents, Franklyn and Dorothea Ferrigon. Michael Ferrigon contracted COVID-19 while incarcerated at Osborn Correctional Institution where he was serving a two-year sentence. (Michael's first name is spelled incorrectly on the banner.) The former Bloomfield High School linebacker died on November 18 after a month on a ventilator. | photo by: Cloe Poisson :: CTMirror.org