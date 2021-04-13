CT’s prison population shrunk during the pandemic. Will it last?

Bryan K Sullivan, of Hartford, waits for a protest to start at State Capitol. "Every time I try to find housing, I'm limited because of an offense I committed 25 years ago," said Sullivan, who was released from prison in 2019. He said he has a sense of duty to make changes in the criminal justice system so people in prison can smoothly readjust to society after release. | photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org